On-the-go Starbucks concept store now open in Grand Rapids

The pickup-only concept location is the first of its kind in Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starbucks recently opened a new concept location at the corner of Ionia and Oakes.

You won't find seating or a large lobby inside this Starbucks Pickup.

Instead, the coffee shop caters to on-the-go ordering, and is encouraging customers to buy their Pumpkin Spice Lattes online or on their app.

While the corner shop doesn't have room for dine-in, the café does offer the full Starbucks food menu.

"The main component that you'll see in a pickup location is a digital order status board. We also have technology that allows us to signify when the order is ready for the customer. And basically, when you come in, you just let them know that you're here for whatever your name is. And then we grab your order for you and give it to you. And you're on the way," Store Manager Kristin Wehrum said.

Wehrum said this store is the first of its kind in Michigan.

Depending on what time of the day you order, baristas will try to get your order ready to go within five minutes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.