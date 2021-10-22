One driver airlifted to area hospital after crash in Ravenna Township

RAVENNA, Mich. — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a two-car collision in Muskegon County Friday afternoon.
The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Ravenna Road and Ellis Road.
First responders closed the road for a time while crews worked to clear up the scene.
The Sheriff's Office is expected to release more details later on Friday.
