Pfizer vaccine available for ages 12-15 at several Spectrum Health locations

Young Michiganders have the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offered at several Spectrum Health locations.
Spectrum Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older now that it has been authorized by the FDA and CDC for emergency use.
The hospital encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the vaccine.
Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments can be made by calling 833.734.0016.
Upcoming clinics offering first doses of Pfizer vaccine:
Spectrum Health 60th Street Vaccine Clinic
4700 60th St. SE, Kentwood
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15
Walk-in or by appointment
Spectrum Health COVID-19 drive-thru testing site
1300 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids
8:45 - 11:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16
By appointment only
Thornapple Kellogg Middle School
10375 Green Lake Road, Middleville
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15
By appointment only
Spectrum Health United Lifestyles
701 S. Greenville W. Dr., Greenville
3:30 – 7 p.m. Monday, May 17
By appointment only
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
605 Oak St., Big Rapids
3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday May 18
By appointment only
Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital
1009 W. Green St., Hastings
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20
By appointment only
Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital
8333 Felch St., Zeeland
1 – 7 p.m. Thursday May 20
By appointment only
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
1 N. Atkinson Dr., Ludington
3 - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20
By appointment only
Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital
230 W. Oak St., Fremont
6 – 10 p.m. Thursday, May 20
By appointment only
Walk-ins will be accepted at the 60th Street location. Clinics will continue to be scheduled based on demand and vaccine supply. For additional locations and availability, visit spectrumhealth.org/vaccine.
