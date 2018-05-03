Pfizer vaccine available for ages 12-15 at several Spectrum Health locations

The hospital encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Young Michiganders have the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offered at several Spectrum Health locations.

Spectrum Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older now that it has been authorized by the FDA and CDC for emergency use.

The hospital encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the vaccine.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments can be made by calling 833.734.0016.

Upcoming clinics offering first doses of Pfizer vaccine:

Spectrum Health 60th Street Vaccine Clinic

4700 60th St. SE, Kentwood

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15

Walk-in or by appointment

Spectrum Health COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

1300 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids

8:45 - 11:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16

By appointment only

Thornapple Kellogg Middle School

10375 Green Lake Road, Middleville

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15

By appointment only

Spectrum Health United Lifestyles

701 S. Greenville W. Dr., Greenville

3:30 – 7 p.m. Monday, May 17

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

605 Oak St., Big Rapids

3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday May 18

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital

1009 W. Green St., Hastings

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital

8333 Felch St., Zeeland

1 – 7 p.m. Thursday May 20

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

1 N. Atkinson Dr., Ludington

3 - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital

230 W. Oak St., Fremont

6 – 10 p.m. Thursday, May 20

By appointment only

Walk-ins will be accepted at the 60th Street location. Clinics will continue to be scheduled based on demand and vaccine supply. For additional locations and availability, visit spectrumhealth.org/vaccine.

