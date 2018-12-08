PORTAGE, Mich. -- The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating after two people were stabbed during a private party in Portage overnight.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the Renaissance Banquet Hall on Kilgore Road.

When officers arrived they found two stabbing victims who were transported to Bronson Hospital where they were treated and released.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested and remains in custody. A second suspect is being sought.

No word yet on a motive for the stabbing.

