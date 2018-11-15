GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police say the 14-year-old girl has been found safe. The department tweeted out the information.

Update: Alani has been found and is now safe with her family. Thank you for the help.



Missing: 14 yo Alani Garcia - Last seen on the city's SW side on Tuesday (11/13) around 6:00 pm. At that time, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black/white Nikes. pic.twitter.com/T3Let8998e — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) November 15, 2018

Previous story:

Police are searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Fourteen-year-old Alani Garcia, a 9th grader, disappeared after an after-school function. Police say she went home with a classmate to the city's southwest side before leaving to meet up with another friend near Burton Street SW and Palace Avenue SW. She was last seen at 6:00 p.m. Nov. 13, and has had no contact with her family since.

Her family told police this behavior is out of character and she is currently without necessary medications.

Police say Garcia is 5'5'' and weighs about 120 pounds. She has dark curly brown shoulder length hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue and white horizontal striped long-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, and black/white Nike tennis shoes. She may also have a pink backpack.

Police do not think foul play is involved. If you know anything about the case please contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

© 2018 WZZM