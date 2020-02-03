GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The list of candidates vying for the democratic nomination got a lot shorter this weekend -- but that may pose a slight issue for Michigan voters who already sent in their absentee ballots.

Former Democratic candidate Tom Steyer ended his run for president on Saturday and former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg announced the end of his campaign on Sunday night. That leaves six democratic candidates in the running just days before Super Tuesday and Michigan's primary election on Tuesday, March 10.

For voters who already sent in their absentee ballots, this weekend's developments may mean "spoiling their ballot." Spoiling your original ballot means it no longer counts, and you will get a new one.

According to the Secretary of State's website, if a voter wishes to change their vote they need to submit a written request to their local clerk's office by mail before the 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 deadline.

The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls.

An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls.

There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

Here's is a look at who is still in the running and the large field that has dropped out.

Who is running?

Republican President Donald Trump

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, D-N.Y.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Former Gov. Bill Weld, R-Mass.

Who has dropped out?

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-Ind.

Democrat Julian Castro

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, D-N.Y.

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Former Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, D-Fla.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas

Democrat Richard Ojeda

Former Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio

Former Rep. and Gov. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.

Former Rep. Joe Sestak, D-Pa.

Democrat Tom Steyer

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill.

Democrat Marianne Williamson

Democrat Andrew Yang

