GRAND HAVEN - Ahead of November's midterm election, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave is going to be sitting down with some local politicians and candidates and having coffee with them.

Nick had the opportunity to sit down with Michigan's 2nd District Congressional candidate, Dr. Rob Davidson, who lives in Ottawa County.

Davidson is the Democrat trying to unseat incumbent republican, Bill Huizenga, who has been in Congress since January 2011. Davidson is an emergency room doctor. He says he got into the race, primarily, because of health care.

Watch the full interview here:

See all of our conversations with politicians here. The next one will feature Bill Schuette, the Republican candidate for governor and it will air on Thursday, Oct. 25.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM