GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple precinct locations in Grand Rapids have changed for voters heading to the polls on Michigan's primary election day, according to the city's website.

Here is a list of the affected precincts and new locations:

Precinct 7 (formerly Kent Education Center-Oakleigh) has been combined with Precinct 11 – Faith United Methodist Church, 2600 Seventh St. NW

(formerly Stocking Elementary) has moved to Shawmut Hills Elementary School, 2550 Burritt St. NW

(formerly St. James) has moved to Stocking Elementary, 863 Seventh St. NW

(formerly Shawmut Hills Elementary) has moved to St. Paul's Anglican Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Dr. NW

(formerly St. Thomas) has moved to Aquinas College's Alksnis Athletic Building, 1700 Fulton St. E.

Precinct 41 is open again at North Park School, 3375 Cheney Ave. NE

(formerly Living Word) has moved to Boston Square Christian Reformed Church, 1803 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Voters have been notified of these changes.

