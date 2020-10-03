GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple precinct locations in Grand Rapids have changed for voters heading to the polls on Michigan's primary election day, according to the city's website.
Here is a list of the affected precincts and new locations:
- Precinct 7 (formerly Kent Education Center-Oakleigh) has been combined with Precinct 11 – Faith United Methodist Church, 2600 Seventh St. NW
- Precinct 8 (formerly Stocking Elementary) has moved to Shawmut Hills Elementary School, 2550 Burritt St. NW
- Precinct 12 (formerly St. James) has moved to Stocking Elementary, 863 Seventh St. NW
- Precinct 20 (formerly Shawmut Hills Elementary) has moved to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Dr. NW
- Precinct 33 (formerly St. Thomas) has moved to Aquinas College’s Alksnis Athletic Building, 1700 Fulton St. E.
- Precinct 41 is open again at North Park School, 3375 Cheney Ave. NE
- Precinct 62 (formerly Living Word) has moved to Boston Square Christian Reformed Church, 1803 Kalamazoo Ave. SE
Voters have been notified of these changes.
