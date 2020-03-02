GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The eyes of the political world will be focused on Iowa, come Monday, as voters caucus to show support for a particular presidential candidate.

The Iowa Caucus officially kicks off the presidential primary season. The winner of the caucuses can expect to gain momentum, while a bad showing could cause a candidate to drop out.

"I mean we are all one country so why one or two or three particular states get more weight doesn't seem fair," says West Michigan voter Jodi Tracey. Tracey is among many that think all states should hold presidential primaries at the same time.

Her friend, Madison Szczesniak agrees.

"I think there are a couple I would be bummed to see drop out because I'd like to see further down the line what they'd like to be doing. But, if they do end up dropping out, I guess my decision will change."

Although Iowa has such a huge impact on future contests, many people admit they simply aren't paying attention.

"I typically wait closer to the end. I feel like when I'm paying attention all of the time, there is a lot of negativity that I don't want in my day to day life. I try to get more educated when it's closer and more important," says Ashley Hazel.

Hazel reaction is common. When asked, many West Michigan voters say they will wait to which candidates remain in the race when it's there time to vote.

After Iowa, comes New Hampshire, on February 11th. Following that, Nevada's primary will be held on February 22nd and then South Carolina on February 29th. Super Tuesday, the date nearly half the nation's states hold primaries, is set for March 3rd.

Michigan's presidential primary election will be a week later, on Tuesday, March 10th.

