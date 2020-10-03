DETROIT — Michigan boosted Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, but four years later the state could either revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate.

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race.

RELATED: Joe Biden pushes his healthcare plan at Grand Rapids facility

RELATED: Bernie Sanders hosts Grand Rapids rally as candidates focus on Michigan

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to cement his front-runner status after winning the most delegates during Super Tuesday last week.

Sanders is in an urgent fight to turn things around as the primary calendar quickly shifts to other states in the coming weeks that could favor Biden and narrow his path to the nomination.

RELATED: Multiple Grand Rapids polling locations change

RELATED: When do polls close in Tuesday's primaries and how many delegates are at stake?

Related Video:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.