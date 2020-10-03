MUSKEGON, Mich. — Voters in Michigan headed to the polls Tuesday to participate in the presidential primary election, and before they arrived, poll workers cleaned the equipment, chairs, tables and other items with disinfecting wipes amid fears of viruses spreading.

"We're all very aware that there are viruses out there right now," said Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch. "No one wants to be sick."

Meisch asked poll workers to repeat the clean process every two hours and provide voters with hand sanitizer.

However, in the City of Muskegon, 10% of registered voters did not receive hand sanitizer because they stayed home and voted absentee in the primary.

Some of those voting in person Tuesday said they're doing so because it's what they love to do.

"[It's] just my duty to come and vote," said Nelie Jay.

Michigan's 125 delegates are a big prize on the table for Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

In the 2016 presidential primary, Sanders did very well in Muskegon County, beating Hilary Clinton by a little less than 2,000 votes.

Both candidates rallied and campaigned in West Michigan just days before the election.

RELATED: Joe Biden pushes his healthcare plan at Grand Rapids facility

RELATED: Bernie Sanders hosts Grand Rapids rally as candidates focus on Michigan

Related Videos:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.







