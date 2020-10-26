x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Elections

Gov. Whitmer holding voter mobilization event in Grand Rapids

The governor will take part in a voter mobilization event with Hillary Scholten and Lori Carpentier at 9:30 a.m.
Credit: AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wears a mask with the word "vote" displayed on the front during a roundtable discussion on healthcare, Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. The arrest of a group of anti-government vigilantes in a kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents a new twist in the 2020 political fight for the battleground state. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)/

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of a four-day bus tour across Michigan with Joe Biden's presidential campaign, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids on Monday. 

The governor will take part in a voter mobilization event with Hillary Scholten and Lori Carpentier at 9:30 a.m. The exact location was not released. 

This campaign stop is part of a "soul of the nation" tour designed to promote early voting and boost support not only for Biden but other Democrats on the ballot. Stops have included car rallies, sign distributions, early voting sites, absentee ballot drop boxes and volunteer mobilization events. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.