Gov. Whitmer holding voter mobilization event in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of a four-day bus tour across Michigan with Joe Biden's presidential campaign, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids on Monday.

The governor will take part in a voter mobilization event with Hillary Scholten and Lori Carpentier at 9:30 a.m. The exact location was not released.

This campaign stop is part of a "soul of the nation" tour designed to promote early voting and boost support not only for Biden but other Democrats on the ballot. Stops have included car rallies, sign distributions, early voting sites, absentee ballot drop boxes and volunteer mobilization events.

