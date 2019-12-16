There are hundreds of "Nobody is above the law" rallies planned across the United States Tuesday, and five of them are in the West Michigan area.

The rallies support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and they are happening the night before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment.

Here is where and when the local rallies are taking place:

GRAND RAPIDS

Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 101 E Fulton NE

SAUGATUCK

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Coghlin Park, 60 Griffith St

MONTAGUE

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Montague Weathervane Park, corner of Dowling and Water streets

KALAMAZOO

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Urban Nature Park, 426 E Michigan Ave.

BATTLE CREEK

Tuesday, expected 5:30 p.m.

70 W Michigan Ave.

"The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on," organizers wrote on impeach.org.

There are also events planned in Lansing, Detroit, Ann Arbor and other Michigan cities.

Several rallies against impeachment have been held in recent days across the country, including in Detroit.

These rallies are also occurring the night before Trump has a rally scheduled in Battle Creek. The president hosting a Merry Christmas event at the Kellogg Arena Wednesday night.

