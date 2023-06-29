Michigan lawmakers pass nearly $82-billion dollar budget centered on education

Highlights of the budget include spending on education, infrastructure, and the environment. Some items will directly impact West Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — The state’s highest-ever budget was passed late Wednesday after Democrats were able to receive the Republican support needed for it to take effect.

The $57 billion general budget provides funding for state departments, including over $6.5 billion for Transportation and $1 billion for the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. It also provides hundreds of millions in grants for public safety and infrastructure within communities. Some items will directly impact West Michigan.

One of the biggest areas receiving the most funding is Michigan's schools.

$24 billion will go toward education. That includes a program that will provide free breakfast and lunch for all public school students regardless of income. In addition to this, the budget will also create universal Pre-k for all 4-year-olds.

Michigan teachers could receive monthly payments toward student loans under a $250 million proposal in the budget as the state looks for ways to address educator shortages. Teachers in at risk districts could receive up to $450 per month.

Democratic state Sen. Darrin Camilleri, a former teacher who helped shape this year’s education budget, called it “truly historic” and said that Michigan is now "leading the nation" when it comes to helping our at risk students.

In West Michigan specifically, $150 million is being allocated to restart the Palisades nuclear power plant in Covert, Michigan. The Governor has said the facility is critical to the state's future economic development.

In Grand Rapids, The Fire Department is getting $35 million. That money is expected to be used to purchase equipment and other much needed improvements to the fire stations.

Even with the objections, the budget received the six Republicans votes need in the Senate for it to take effect in time.

And while the budget did have support from some Republicans including Walker State Senator Mark Huizenga, he says it still misses the mark in many ways.

In a statement, he says he's disappointed the plan does not include real tax relief for families struggling with inflation, those most in need, or adequate funding for roads and bridges and that is something he will continue to fight for.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expect to sign the budget soon, which will take effect once the fiscal year starts on October 1.

