WASHINGTON - A new statewide poll suggests President Donald Trump's reelection hopes in Michigan may be in trouble.

The survey, by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, shows Trump 11% points behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The poll also shows that the majority of Michiganders support replacing Trump or would vote for someone else. Less than a third of those surveyed would definitely reelect Trump, according to the poll.

Biden is one of two dozen Democratic candidates, but leads most polls among the Democrats and in a head-to-head match up has a 52%-41% edge over Trump, who won Michigan by less than 1 percentage point in 2016.

This poll only offers a statistical snapshot of the electorate. According to the poll:

49% of those surveyed outright support Biden, with 3% leaning toward supporting him.

37% surveyed support Trump and 4% leaning toward supporting him.

7% were undecided.

Democrats supported Biden 92%-2%. The poll shows that 83% of Republicans are supporting Trump while 12% are backing Biden.

