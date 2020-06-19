Lawmakers want to designate June 19 as an official Michigan holiday

A Senate bill would make Juneteenth a state holiday; Michigan lawmakers on Thursday also passed Juneteenth resolutions to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

LANSING, Mich. — A Senate bill has been introduced that would designate June 19 as an official state holiday in recognition of Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Thirteen democrats have signed their names to the bill, which has been referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

If approved, June 19th would be added to 13 other state holidays, including New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. The federal government recognizes 10 days as holidays for federal employees.

Senate Bill 976 was introduced on Thursday. Also on Thursday, both the House and Senate passed bipartisan resolutions to commemorate Juneteenth.

“We recognize the devastating legacy of American slavery and encourage all citizens of Michigan to educate each other and future generations on the history of slavery in order to ensure that this tragedy will never be forgotten or repeated,’’ Senate Resolution No. 127 states.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring June 19th as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the United States.

“As the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in America, the tradition of celebrating Juneteenth has remained strong well into the 21st century to recognize the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery and to honor the strength, endurance, and faith of African American ancestors,’’ the proclamation states.

“I encourage all citizens in the State of Michigan to participate in the Juneteenth Freedom Festival and celebrate African American history and culture, while continuing to promote diversity, equality and a strong sense of community in our state,’’ Whitmer wrote in the proclamation.

