WATCH LIVE: Board of State Canvassers to approve 2022 ballot

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers meets Friday to approve the 2022 ballot and certify the abortion and voting rights ballot questions.

LANSING, Mich. — The Board of State Canvassers is meeting in Lansing on Friday to approve the 2022 Michigan ballot for the November election.

The approval comes after a controversial vote that stalled two petition based ballot questions late last month.

The board heard arguments from both the Reproductive Freedom for All and Promote the Vote 2022 initiatives on Aug. 31 and deadlocked on the certification vote along party lines. The deadlock vote ended 2-2 with the two Democrats voting in favor for both initiatives and the two Republics voting against.

Both petitions received well over the 425,059 signature requirements when they were submitted in mid July.

The deadlocked vote meant that the petitions were not approved for the ballot.

After the deadlock, both groups immediately asked the Michigan Supreme Court to approve the ballot questions for November. And on Thursday, the high court ordered both petitions to be certified by the board.

“We will be willing to abide by their decision,” Tony Daunt, a Republican and board chairman, said last week, referring to the Supreme Court.

Both of the petitions are now set to be formally approved for the ballot on Friday.

