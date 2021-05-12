Company defies Gov. Whitmer's order to close pipeline

The company and its supporters say doing so would risk the same fuel disruptions experienced on the East Coast following a cyberattack against a pipeline there.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The company that operates an Upper Midwestern oil pipeline is rejecting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's demand to close it.

Whitmer had set a Wednesday deadline to shut down Line 5, contending it risks a major oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. But Enbridge says only the federal government has authority to order a shutdown.

The Canadian company and its supporters say doing so would risk the same fuel disruptions experienced on the East Coast following a cyberattack against a pipeline there. Opponents say the two situations are different and accuse Enbridge of flouting the law.

