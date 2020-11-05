LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is concerned that people traveling to Lansing to protest her stay at home order maybe spreading COVID-19 in rural communities in Michigan.

On a call with governors Monday afternoon, ABC news said Whitmer told Vice President Mike Pence she was concerned that COVID-19 was spreading to rural parts of the state because of those who traveled to protest. The governor said she is not only worried about the safety of those protesting, but also the health and safety of the communities to which the protesters are returning.

"What we have seen from initial protests here is that we've got COVID-19 spreading in rural parts of our state, from which people traveled," Whitmer said. "I'm just concerned about it."

Whitmer then asked if Pence would consider reinforcing the importance of taking the virus seriously.

"If discouraging protests is something you could consider doing, I'd really be grateful," she added.

Pence did not address the concerns over the protests, but added later in the exchange with Whitmer that the administration will, "continue to emphasize to people the safe and responsible practices while we ll move toward re-opening."

Thousands have protested Gov. Whitmer and her recent extensions on the state's stay at home order. In various protests, there have been residents not taking part in social distancing nor wearing masks.

Whitmer has said she extended these orders not for political gain but only to save lives.

"We know that this is a virus that doesn't discriminate on party line or state line, that has no cure, no vaccine" she said after the first rally held at the capitol on April 15. "So, in terms of any partisan efforts to get me to change policy based on politics. I'm not focusing on politics. I'm trying to save lives here. I'm happy to work with people on both sides of the aisle and we need to remember that the enemy is the virus, not one another."

Meantime, President Donald Trump has Tweeted out against Gov. Whitmer's stay at home orders saying "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" on April 17.

As of Monday, the state of Michigan has reported 47,552 cases of COVID-19 and 4,584 deaths from the virus.

