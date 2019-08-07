WASHINGTON — Monday, Rep. Justin Amash formally withdrew his membership from the House Republican Conference after announcing on July 4 that he is leaving the GOP.

In leaving the conference, he is also resigning from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is the main investigative body in Congress. The committee is considered to be the most powerful panel in the House of Representatives.

A Steering Committee will make a recommendation about who should fill the vacancy.

Amash is a brand new Independent member of Congress; he is also the only Independent member of Congress. He made the decision to leave the party less than two months after being the only then-Republican congress member to say President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct as outlined in the Mueller report.

The five-term congressman published an op-ed in the Washington Post on Thursday, saying American politics are in a "partisan death spiral," which is why he is leaving the Republican Party.

Amash spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE on Friday, and he was asked if he was concerned about losing his committee assignments. At the time he said, "I’m not worried about it. No. I expect they may well be, but I’m not worried about that."

Similarly, Jake Tapper of CNN asked the Michigan lawmaker if by leaving the Republican Party and losing his committee assignments is actually detrimental for his constituents.

Amash said he understood the consequences of his actions.

"At the end of the day, I've done this for several years. I've tried to make changes from within the Republican Party, but it hasn't worked" he said to Tapper on Sunday's "State of the Union" broadcast. "It's time to be a committed independent representative for my district so everyone knows where I stand."

Amash said he will not caucus with Republicans and plans to run as an Independent to represent Michigan's 3rd District in Congress.

"I will represent my constituents the way I think is right, which is to follow the Constitution and make sure everyone in the community is represented," he said.

There are now eight people running for Amash's seat in the 3rd Congressional District: Four Republicans, three Democrats and one Independent.

The district covers a large section of West Michigan, including Ionia, Barry, and Calhoun counties and portions of Kent and Montcalm counties. Grand Rapids is the biggest metropolitan area in the district.

Amash has been its congressman since 2011. He said after criticizing the president, calling for impeachment and now leaving the GOP he is not concerned about losing his seat.

"I’m not worried about whether it costs me my seat, doesn’t cost me my seat. I believe in life you have to do the right thing," he said. "I have a lot of faith in this community. I’ve been running for office here for several years. I understand this community and I know this community. And this community wants people who are going to be independent minded, who are going to do the right thing."

