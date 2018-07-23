GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new poll released by Emerson College, based in Massachusetts, shows the two favorites in the race for governor are Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette and Democratic former lawmaker Gretchen Whitmer. They are out to big leads with two weeks left in the race.

Whitmer is leading the Democratic primary field with 39 percent, followed by businessman Shri Thanedar at 17 percent, and former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed at 12 percent. About a third of voters are still undecided.

Schuette leads the primary on the Republican side for Governor with 35 percent, followed by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley at 13 percent, Jim Hines at 9 percent and Patrick Colbeck at 7 percent. About a third of Republican primary voters are also undecided.

In a hypothetical matchup, Whitmer is ahead of Schuette by 7 points with a margin of error at 4 percent. That makes Whitmer the one to beat in November at this juncture of the campaign.

The Michigan Emerson College polling was conducted July 19-21.

