State Health Department Director Elizabeth Hertel testifies before state Senate committee

MICHIGAN, USA — Thursday the new Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Elizabeth Hertel testified in front of a state Senate committee.

Hertel spoke on issues including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the departure of the previous MDHHS Director Robert Gordon and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of nursing homes.

Republican lawmakers are calling for more transparency and have criticized Whitmer and her administration for how she has handled the pandemic.

Gordon abruptly resigned from the MDHHS back in January, with little explanation why. Earlier this week Gordon released a statement about his departure in a tweet and said it was "great honor to serve as director."

