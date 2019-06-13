LANSING, Mich. — A state lawmaker is advocating the use of sugar beets as a sweet way to slow the deterioration of Michigan’s roads and bridges.

A bill introduced this week in Lansing creates a pilot program to combine organic additives, such as sugar beets, with salt to keep roads clear of ice during the winter.

“Anything we can do to reduce the amount of salt on our roads is positive,’’ said state Rep. Brian Elder, who sponsored the bill. “If it is organic material, we can be sure it is a safe product to use.’’

The volume of salt used statewide each winter to control icy roads “greatly contributes to the corrosion and deterioration of Michigan roads and vehicles,’’ Elder said.

House Bill 4716 creates a pilot program for organic additives to be used in at least five test locations. A report highlighting test results and steps for expanding the program would be forwarded to lawmakers.

Several other states, including North Dakota and New Jersey, have used sugar beet juice as an additive to road salt. Advocates say it lowers the freezing temperature for melting snow and helps salt stick to the pavement.

And it’s not just sugar beets. In Wisconsin, road crews have turned to cheese brine for ice control. In Massachusetts, discarded brewery grain has been pressed into service. Supporters of these organic alternatives say it is cost effective and eases pollution.

Sugar beet juice was used in Kent County about a decade ago on an experimental basis, said Jerry Byrne, director of maintenance for the Kent County Road Commission.

“It didn’t really work out for us, but again, we’re willing to look at anything that’s new,’’ he said. “I think it may help salt, but I think salt is here to stay.’’

Liquified sugar beets, when mixed with salt, keeps it from bouncing off the road surface when applied from a moving truck, he said.

“When the truck’s going down the road at 25 mph, it reduces the bounce of the salt,’’ Byrne said. “It makes it just a little sticky so more of it will stay in the road.’’

Each year, more than 20 million tons of salt is used on roads across the U.S. Elder, D-Bay City, says expanding the use of organic additives to road salt is a practical way to keep roads safe while lessening the environmental impact.

“It’s a relatively new area that deserves further study,’’ Elder said. “We’ll let the science make the decisions for us.’’