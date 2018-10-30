WALKER, Mich. - The second most powerful man in the country made a stop in West Michigan Monday night.

"It is always great to be back in the Great Lakes State," said Vice President Mike Pence at a rally at the DeltaPlex in Kent County. This followed an earlier rally for Michigan Republicans that was held in Oakland County.

"When the dust settles Republicans are going to win and I will have the privilege and honor to be your next governor," said Republican candidate for governor Bill Schuette.

Even a small fire on an overhead light could not stop the confidence from Republicans. It was quickly put out just before Pence took the stage.

The Vice President was in Walker speaking to a crowd of a thousand people at the DeltaPlex and urging them to vote for Bill Schuette in the race for governor and for John James in the United States Senate.

"We have PFAS in our wells, our farmers are suffering, we have babies drinking lead water in Flint, bottled water in Detroit but, she's been in the Senate for 18 years, what took you so long?" said James about his opponent Debbie Stabenow.

The confidence from Republicans is coming from some new polls. According to Real Clear Politics, Schuette is now within 9 points of Gretchen Whitmer. And the race for Senate is even closer, showing incumbent Debbie Stabenow with just a 7 point lead over James.

"In eight days there will be a great victory all across the great state of Michigan," says Pence. "I keep hearing about this blue wave coming; let's make sure it hits a red wall."

The Democratic candidate for governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is launching her "Fix the Damn Roads Bus Tour" on Tuesday, and it brings her runningmate Garlin Gilchrist II to Grand Rapids.

And John James opponent, Debbie Stabenow, will also be in West Michigan on Tuesday, making campaign stops in Coopersville, South Haven and Kalamazoo.

