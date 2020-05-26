Gov. Whitmer's husband pleaded to get boat in water

Whitmer's spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says she won't address family matters.

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. — The owner of a boat service company said the husband of Michigan's governor dropped her name while pleading to get his boat in the water for Memorial Day weekend.

The Detroit News says NorthShore Dock owner Tad Dowker reported it on Facebook but subsequently removed the posts. Dowker said his staff took a call from Marc Mallory, the husband of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dowker's staff explained that they were backed up and couldn't immediately launch the boat. Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says she won't address family matters.

The governor has lifted restrictions on Michigan residents traveling to second homes or taking a road trip. But Whitmer doesn’t encourage it, saying the coronavirus is highly contagious.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.