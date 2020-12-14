x
Michigan's Electoral College delegates cast all 16 votes for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Michigan's 16 electoral college delegates unanimously voted in support of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, following state law and constitutional requirements needed for the Democratic nominee to become president in January. 

