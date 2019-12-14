LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, a moderate Republican, says he will vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Upton, top Democratic target in 2020, issued a written statement Thursday calling the impeachment process “highly partisan and clearly motivated by what I believe is an attempt to overturn the last election.”

He says the time to vote on Trump is next November, not next week. Trump is accused of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival, Joe Biden, while holding military aid as leverage.

He also is accused of obstructing Congress by blocking the House's efforts to probe his actions.

