VP Mike Pence to campaign in Michigan again this week

Vice President Mike Pence is holding a rally in Waterford Township on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Vice President Mike Pence will be making a campaign stop in Michigan this week, following a rally in Grand Rapids last Wednesday.

This time, Pence will be on the east side of the state holding a 'Make America Great Again' event in Waterford Township on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The rally starts at 12:30 p.m. and doors open at 10:30 a.m. It's being held at Barnstormers.

Pence's visit comes amid a swirl of campaign events for both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Ivanka Trump visited Kent County on Monday and Eric Trump was campaigning in Lansing on Tuesday. Dr. Jill Biden held a campaign event in Dearborn on Tuesday.

Following the Michigan rally, Pence will travel to South Bend, Indiana to hold another event starting at 4:30 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.