Wyoming Mayor Vanderwood facing calls to recuse, resign following 'fake elector' charges

Vanderwood and 15 others are accused of participating as false electors and attempting to award the state's 16 electoral votes in 2020 to Donald Trump.

WYOMING, Mich. — Backlash has intensified since Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood was one of sixteen people charged on July 18 for allegedly coordinating as fake electors to give the state's electoral votes to former President Donald Trump in 2020 over Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the state by over 150,000 votes.

"That was a lie," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said when announcing the charges. "They weren't the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it. They carried out these actions with the hope and belief that the electoral votes of Michigan's 2020 election would be awarded to the candidate of their choosing, instead of the candidate that Michigan voters actually chose."

According to the Attorney General's office, all sixteen defendants are each charged with the following:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

In the wake of the charges, Democratic State Representative John Fitzgerald, who serves almost all of the City of Wyoming, is calling for Vanderwood, a Republican, to recuse himself from his duties.

"I believe that Mayor Vanderwood, has a responsibility to recuse himself from his official duties in order to make sure that this is not looming over all of the great things that are happening here in Wyoming."

One of Fitzgerald's colleagues, Democratic Representative Phil Skaggs of East Grand Rapids, called on Tuesday for Vanderwood to resign altogether.

Fitzgerald on Wednesday, however, advocating for recusal to, in his view, not allow the accusations to overshadow the City he represents.

"This is something where we want to make sure that Wyoming, a top 15 population city in the state of Michigan, is seen in a good light still, because we have 77,000 incredible people who call this place home," Fitzgerald said.

The Michigan Republican Party made clear their view that the charges could potentially be politically motivated.

"AG Dana Nessel's recent charge of forgery and conspiracy against sixteen alternative electors in Michigan has sparked valid concerns regarding the possible misuse of power by her office," the party said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is crucial to recognize that despite being identified as a liberal, this AG constantly displays authoritarian tendencies and ambitions."

Fitzgerald, however, urged patience to both those in and outside of his community.

"I encourage everyone to trust the process, to trust the courts, to trust the judicial process by which we uphold in this country," Fitzgerald said. "You know, this is something that will play out that will continue to be examined and investigated thoroughly."

"We are aware of the charges against Kent Vanderwood," a spokesperson for the City of Wyoming said Tuesday. "These actions did not take place in his capacity as a city official. With any charges, there is a legal process that needs to be followed."

While the City did not wish to provide further comment surrounding the calls for Vanderwood's recusal or resignation, it did inform community members Wednesday afternoon as to the procedures surrounding potential recall of officials.

"We have received questions from community members about recall or removal of Kent Vanderwood from elected office," the City said in a release posted to their website. "Under state law, recalls of elected city officials are handled by the Kent County Clerk’s Office. When the term of office exceeds two years, recall petitions may not be filed until the elected official has been in office for at least a year. Reasons for recall can only include conduct during the current term of office."

Vanderwood won election to his seat in August of 2022.

"For removal, state law provides a process for the governor to remove an elected city official for misconduct in their current office or conviction of a felony," the release read.

13 On Your Side also went to Vanderwood's home on Tuesday after the charges were announced and was told he had no comment.

Vanderwood is expected to be arraigned on the charges on August 10.

