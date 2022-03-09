"These aren't just keyboard warriors:" Prosecutors lays out argument in opening statements in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

The defense made its argument, with each attorney using the phrase "no agreement," insinuating the government entrapped their clients.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coming into Wednesday's opening arguments, it was well documented the government was going to argue: Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., and Daniel Harris, all conspired in a plot to kidnap the Governor.

But, the defense was set to argue there was "no agreement" to conspiracy to kidnap Governor Whitmer, and that's exactly what happened on Wednesday morning.

Lawyers from both sides made their opening statements in front of the jury, which is made up of seven men and 11 women, all of which are white.

The government started its opening statements by showing pictures of the defendants holding guns and reading messages written in chat rooms, and the messages were laced with profanities aimed at the Governor.

The prosecutors even went as far as calling out defendant Barry Croft Jr., by saying his appearance dramatically changed. The government did not hold back and said Coft may look like a middle school teacher now, but this is how he really looks.

Additionally, the government added that Harris and Caserta didn't just want to kidnap the Governor, they wanted to kill her. The prosecutors said to the jury, "these aren't just keyboard warriors."

The defense made its argument, with each attorney using the phrase "no agreement," insinuating the government entrapped their clients and put this whole thing into motion.

Adam Fox's attorney, Attorney Christopher Gibbons, described the four men as "boys" and said they were just guys who like to drink and some of them smoking pot. He said they were just talking, but there was quite "no plan."

Right around 10:15 a.m., it was time for a break and the jury left the courtroom. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker talked with defense attorneys and the prosecution about the line of entrapment. The judge gave the defense a chance to talk with one another to see if that's the route they wanted to go.

If so, he's going to adjust the proofs and inform the jury.

The defense at the time seemed to be in disagreement. But if that was what they wanted to do but the judge and even the prosecutors said the lines are being blurred.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.