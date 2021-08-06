Rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes identified in Kent County

While the virus was not detected in a human, the Kent County Health Department says measures should be taken to avoid mosquito bites.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes has been detected in Kent County for the first time, according to the Kent County Health Department (KCHD). While the virus was not detected in a human, the KCHD says measures should be taken to avoid mosquito bites.

The Jamestown Canyon virus, which is usually identified in the upper Midwest, can cause headaches, fatigue and fever. KCHD says the virus can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain or lining around the brain, although this is rare.

There is no vaccine for the virus or medication to treat infection.

“Fortunately, the measures that people can take to protect themselves from other mosquito borne illnesses like West Nile Virus will work,” says Paul Bellamy, Public Health Epidemiologist at KCHD. “This time of year, it is good to practice simple and proven steps that we already know work in preventing mosquito bites.”

The KCHD recommends the following to decrease the risk of mosquito bites:

Using a mosquito repellant that contains 10 – 35% DEET

Wearing light-colored clothing and long-sleeved shirts and pants

Staying indoors during dusk

Removing or refreshing water in bird baths, children’s wading pools and pet water bowls

Emptying other small containers that can collect water in your yard

