Michigan's top doc tapped for White House task force

Khaldun has been the lead strategist for Michigan’s COVID-19 response.

President Biden has announced that he is forming a new task force to prevent inequalities in his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for Michigan and the chief deputy director for health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has been named as a member of the task force.

Khaldun has been the lead strategist for Michigan’s COVID-19 response. Prior to her role with the state she was the director of the Detroit Health Dept.

The twelve task force members represent a diversity of backgrounds and expertise, a range of racial and ethnic groups, and a number of important populations, including: children and youth; educators and students; health care providers, immigrants; individuals with disabilities; LGBTQ+ individuals; public health experts; rural communities; state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments; and unions.

The task force is charged with issuing a range of recommendations to help inform the COVID-19 response and recovery. This includes recommendations on equitable allocation of COVID-19 resources and relief funds, effective outreach and communication to underserved and minority populations, and improving cultural proficiency within the Federal Government.

Additional recommendations include efforts to improve data collection and use, as well as a long-term plan to address data shortfalls regarding communities of color and other underserved populations.

The Task Force’s work will conclude after issuing a final report to the COVID-19 Response Coordinator describing the drivers of observed COVID-19 inequities, the potential for ongoing disparities faced by COVID-19 survivors, and actions to ensure that future pandemic responses do not ignore or exacerbate health inequities.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.