GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

As we saw during the ice storms earlier this month, preparation is key.

Now is the time to make sure you have what you need to stay safe during the upcoming storm.

“We're expecting we could have significant numbers of outages,” said Roger Morgenstern, a Consumers Energy spokesperson.

As you compile your storm preparation checklist, there are some main items to keep in mind.

Make sure you have non-perishable food and drinking water.

“Especially if they're on a well system, if they lose power, they'll lose water too,” said Morgenstern.

Also have plenty of food for your pets.

Check that your prescriptions are filled.

Charge your electronic devices.

Help others in need prepare, if you can.

“If you know someone elderly in your neighborhood, or if you've got friends and family, make sure you check on them as well,” Morgenstern said.

While you’re busy getting ready for the storm, so is Consumers Energy.

“We're making sure we have additional people on call ready to go, the trucks are stocked, we're ready to hit back when mother nature hits us on Sunday,” Morgenstern said.

As always, be aware of your surroundings.

“What the high winds will do, they will bring a fair amount of trees down, so we expect to see a lot of downed wires,” Morgenstern said.

It's also important to contact a professional, if you are concerned about trees around your home.

“I think the most important thing to focus on are the low-lying limbs, and be aware of them and addressing the issue," said Dustin Meyers, an arborist with Timber Ridge Tree Service. "And just being cautious not to have one come down on you, or your family, or your home, or your car.”

Remember stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.

And make sure to run your generator outside, in a well ventilated area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.