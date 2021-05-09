Support Local Sunday: High Point Tattoo

A group of friends are bringing their unique style to a tattoo shop in downtown Grand Rapids, High Point Tattoo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of friends are bringing their unique style to a tattoo shop in downtown Grand Rapids.

Hunter Cross. Jeremey Eikenberry and Ryan Stout are well versed in the art of tattooing.

They recently opened up a brand-new business in downtown Grand Rapids, High Point Tattoo.

“We have the clientele base, and we just wanted to bring something new to the neighborhood, especially the north grand rapids area, actually grew up on this street. So it just kind of felt like home," Cross said.

Their tattoos have a very distinctive style.

“Design aesthetic is based on you know, anywhere from the 1900s to 1950s, flash. A couple of examples are Rogers, or Graham are kind of people that we hone in on specifically with a laundry list more," Cross said.

The passion these artists have for their work is evident in every stroke of the needle.

“We all enjoy it. Because, you know, we get to do something a little bit different every day, new walks of life, a lot of different kinds of clientele. And again, just kind of get to be creative in general," Cross said.

While some may view opening up a shop during a pandemic as a risk… business has been steady.

“We had a lot of new time tattooers, like people new to the tattoo scene that, you know, we're thinking about it for months on end. And then we have clients that get tattooed once, if not twice a week, that we're just ready to get back in, "Cross said.

If you’re ready for some new ink or still on the fence about getting your first ever tattoo maybe these guys can convince you to get one.