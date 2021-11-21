SUV plows into Wisconsin Christmas parade; over 20 injured

An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday. Over 20 are injured.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday.

More than 20 people are injured, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said in a briefing.

Police said at 4:39 p.m. central time, a red SUV drove into the parade. Officers have since recovered the suspect's car. An investigation is now underway.

Victims have been transported to hospitals via ambulances, police officers and family members.

Police in Waukesha are urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed the SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public.

Police say the scene is now safe and the person of interest is being looked at.

