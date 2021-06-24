x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

SW Michigan man convicted of 3 murders likely to be cleared

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot in the head during a home invasion in Benton Harbor.
Credit: AndreyPopov

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A judge will be asked to throw out the murder convictions of a southwestern Michigan man who is serving a life sentence for three slayings in 2005, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Corey McCall’s hearing in Berrien County court was scheduled for Friday.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot in the head during a home invasion in Benton Harbor.

McCall, now 39, was not accused of being the shooter. But he was identified by a survivor as someone who was armed and in the house. McCall told police that he was at a store.

The attorney general’s office said its conviction integrity unit took a fresh look at McCall’s case. He was expected to be released from a state prison in Ionia.

Gilbert Poole, who was exonerated of murder in May after 32 years in prison, was expected to meet him Friday.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.