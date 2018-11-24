ALLENDALE, Mich. - Last month, 13 ON YOUR SIDE asked you to send us your biggest University of Michigan "fan cave." When we first were in search of that perfect fan cave, it was the Michigan V. Michigan State game, with many MSU fans showing off their fan caves.

Now, UofM has one! Kevin Smallegan's Michigan fan cave is 35 years in the making, complete with t-shirts, helmets, a "Big House" stadium replica, footballs, a tailgate set, even a Wolverine's Christmas tree with over one-hundred Michigan ornaments.

Smallegan says, "It started out with about one or two items 35 years ago. Smallegan says his love for the Wolverine's started back when he was a kid because his childhood friend was a big Michigan fan. Also, Smallegan says he likes the maize & blue better than Michigan State's green & white. So much so that is two dogs are named Maize and Blue.

Smallegan's daughter Amber Matejovitz originally submitted her father's fan cave telling 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he taught her everything about the game and Michigan football. Matejovitz says her love for the University of Michigan was instilled by her father with the very first outfit she ever wore after being delivered was a University of Michigan onesie,

Matejovitz says her entire family never wears green & white ever because it's "Dad's Rule." When asked about the family's favorite part of loving the University of Michigan, Matejovitz says, "It's just fun. There's nothing like college football especially when you live in Michigan. It's something to do on Saturdays, it's something we all can do together. We've gone to multiple games together It's just a big fun family bonding experience."

