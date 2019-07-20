GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Severe weather on Friday night and into Saturday has knocked out power for thousands across West Michigan and the rest of the state.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the most affected counties in West Michigan include Allegan, Barry, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo counties.

In Mecosta County, more than 30% of customers have been affected (4,850 out of 15,328).

More than 20% of customers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm and Newaygo counties have been affected.

In total, Consumers Energy says more than 148,000 people have been affected.

For more information regarding the severe weather in West Michigan, visit /weather.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter