Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.
Credit: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press
Tigers greats Jack Morris and Alan Trammell with their Baseball Hall of Fame plaques that they were presented with at the Clark Sports Center during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game. 

When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” 

When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology. 

Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday and said the 66-year-old Morris would undergo bias training.

