Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.

When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.”

When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.

Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday and said the 66-year-old Morris would undergo bias training.