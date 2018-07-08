George Moss, Christian rapper and OXEN apparel founder, stopped by My West Michigan with a preview of his performance at the Unity Christian Music Festival.

The Unity Christian Music Festival kicks off Wednesday, August 8 in Muskegon. Artists will perform for four days, celebrating unity. There is also a 5K, food, exhibits and prayer.

Wednesday is free to the public. Tickets are required to attend the other days. The event is located at 1050 7th Street in Muskegon.

Moss performs Saturday at 6:15 p.m. on the 2018 Spotlight Stage. Learn more about Moss here.

You can see the complete lineup by clicking here.

© 2018 WZZM