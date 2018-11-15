KENT COUNTY, Mich. - The construction project on U.S. 131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile will not be completed until early December.

The project was originally expected to wrap up by October, however, a labor lockout back in September caused significant delays.

In an email, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson John Richard wrote that the project 'would have been completed by now had it not been for the labor dispute/lockout.' He said current progress is slow going due to the weather.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM