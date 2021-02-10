'We're moving backwards': Grand Rapids Women's March garners crowd on Blue Bridge

Crowds gathered on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids to share stories on why they chose to attend the event and why they're pro-choice.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Women's March took place on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids Saturday evening. Crowds have gathered to listen to peoples' stories on why they chose to end and why they are pro-choice.

The event in Grand Rapids was one of hundred across the country today. At each, people exchanged stories and marched for abortion rights.

The worldwide event comes in the wake of new abortion laws in Texas, prohibiting abortion around 6 weeks after conception.

Those who took part say they were there for more than just themselves.

"I think it's great to see so many speaking up for themselves but also those who, like we said can't speak up for themselves," said Aly, an activist who was at the event in Grand Rapids.

"I think it's really important to show solidarity in these instances because we're moving backwards essentially and these laws are created by men who have no idea what we go through with our bodies."

RELATED VIDEO: Unsung heroes: Nursing staff at Mary Free Bed share a special bond

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.