JENISON, Mich. - It's the road construction project that seems to never end! Construction on Cottonwood Drive in Jenison has been going since February. The road remains closed at Village Lane.

Those with the Ottawa County Road Commission say it's because the project stalled due to a labor dispute back in September that lasted nearly four weeks.

"That was a significant amount of time that we could have been working that we weren't able to be out," Alex Doty, the Road Commission spokesperson, said.

The lockout delayed the completion of Cottonwood Drive and in turn had construction crews working on the road on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Road Commission tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE despite the winter weather earlier this week, crews scrapping the snow off to try and get the project done and road open.

As of right now they are not sure if the project will be done before spring.

"Right now it's sort of a wait and see approach on this," Doty said.

"We're kind of taking it day by day. The contractors indicated they plan on working as long as they can and until they say otherwise that's just the mode we're going to go with. We don't have any firm estimates on when things can be done or shutdown for the season."

Doty says they do have engineers out with with the construction crews making sure that the work that is being done in these elements is correct and up to standards. He adds there are some things drivers and those who live along Cottonwood can do to help the progress.

"We really want people to follow the detours that are posted and respect the closings because it's not only for the safety of the workers down here trying to get things done but it's also the safety of drivers," Doty added.

The Road Commission does have a website dedicated to providing updates on the construction project.

