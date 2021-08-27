Whitmer lowers flags to honor US service members killed in Afghanistan terrorist attack

Flags should be returned to full staff Tuesday, Aug. 31.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered US and Michigan flags be lowered to half staff through Monday, Aug. 30, to honor the American service members who died in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday. The order is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

“We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom,” Whitmer said.

“The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured. We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission.”

On Thursday, two suicide bombers struck a crowd outside the airport in Kabul, killing at least 13 US service members and injuring many others. The names of those killed have not yet been released.

Through Aug. 30, US and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state will be lowered. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.