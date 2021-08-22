Whitmer to announce $2 million sweepstakes winner Monday

The final winners will also be announced, including eight $50,000 winners and nine college scholarship recipients.

The final winners of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will be announced Monday morning, including the winner of the $2 million grand prize, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh and Michigan Department of Treasury Executive Director for the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning Robin Lott to make the announcement. Lott oversees the Michigan Education Trust scholarship giveaway.

Along with the winner of the $2 million prize, the last eight winners of the daily $50,000 prizes and the nine winners of the college scholarships will be announced.

The sweepstakes ran from July 1 through July 30 and awarded vaccinated Michiganders a combined $5 million in prizes.

The announcement can be watched Monday at 9:30 a.m. on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.