MARNE, Michigan — The U.S. manufacturing sector is still working. Some of the products there may have changed. But they still need workers, including the Marne company we're talking to tonight.

DeWys Manufacturing makes a wide variety of products, but recently they've gotten in on the COVID-19 fight.

Workforce Development Manager Laura Preuss says, "A large chunk of our work has been helping with the emergency medical beds."

And they have openings. Mostly in the skilled-trade professions.

"Welders, press brake operators, various general machine operators. Even leadership opportunities in our operations," she said.

What's more, Preuss says they are seeing fewer applicants than normal. And the pay to start is better than many of the places we've profiled so far.

"At very minimum, you're looking at about $16 an hour for a starting wage. They're working up to $25 an hour to start, depending on that person's skilled trade and experience they have," she said.

Like other places, they're doing what they can to keep their site clean.

"Right from the get-go, we increased the number of people on site who were cleaning," Preuss said.

They are also providing gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to employees.

And, acknowledging the anxious time we're in, they're doing what they can brighten spirits.

"Providing an environment that is still fun. So, lots of Friday Foods and different engagement activities, just to lighten the mood of what's going on," she said.

