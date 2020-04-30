If Grand Rapids Football Club ends up playing any soccer this summer, it won’t be in the United Soccer League.

Thursday the USL 2 announced it was cancelling the its entire season due to the ongoing pandemic.

This would have been Grand Rapids first year in the league after making the switch from NPSL during the off-season. Typically the season runs until the end of July which is why the organization is not ruling out the possibility of playing some exhibition matches or in a newly created tournament against other available soccer clubs this summer.

But no matter who and where they might play, it’s all but certain: fans will not be able to watch it in person.

“I think we are playing behind closed doors, to be honest,” GRFC men’s head coach James Gilpin. “To be honest, I don’t think there’s any chance of any crowds getting together. I think that would be absolute madness, given from I’ve seen online,”

With the team likely to play without fans, it now appears they are in the market for a new home field. Gilpin told 13 On Your Side Thursday it wouldn’t make financial sense to play this year at Houseman Field.

Gilpin is looking into streaming games for the fans and he's hoping to get things started in June.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.