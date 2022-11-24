Caledonia ready for state championship trip to Ford Field

Caledonia will play Belleville for the Division 1 state title.

CALEDONIA, Mich — The high school football state championships are almost here, and the Caledonia Scots are ready for the big game at Ford Field.

Caledonia is the first team from West Michigan to play in the Division 1 football state finals in 14 years, since Rockford did so in 2008.

The Scots have put together quite the year in 2022. Caledonia has lost just one game this season, to their OK Red rivals Rockford. However, the Scots avenged that loss with a double-overtime win against the Rams to claim the district championship.

Since that win, Caledonia has won two more games and punched its ticket to Ford Field for the state title game.

Several Scots have played at Ford Field before, but that was back in middle school when they played at half time of a Lions game. Now, those Caledonia players will be playing under the lights with all eyes on them, fulfilling a life-long dream of playing in the state title game.

"Feel great," Caledonia junior Brock Townsend said. "I feel prepared. We have waited a really long time for this. Since the beginning of the season, we've been saying, 'Chip or bust.' Super excited to finally get to play at Ford Field. It's been a long time dream."

Caledonia head coach Derek Pennington is in just his second year coaching the Scots, and he has already taken his team to the promised land. His team feels like they are prepared for the state championship.

"I feel good," Caledonia senior Kaden Dehorn said. "I feel confident in our team. We've just been having fun over these playoffs. It has truly been amazing to be around them."

Caledonia senior quarterback Mason McKenzie, who took home the 2022 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Year, feels really good about the Scots chances in the state title game to win the program's first championship since 2005.

"It would be awesome," Caledonia senior Mason McKenzie said. "It would be great for the community. Great for all of these guys. Coach P has never won one before either. It would be an awesome experience and I think we can get it done."