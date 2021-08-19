Comstock Park hopeful success is near

The Panthers are looking for their first winning season in four years

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Despite coming off their third straight losing season, Comstock Park is confident better days are ahead.

Though they finished just 1 and 6, second year head coach Doug Samuels believes they started to turn the corner toward the end of the season. This year, the team that returns is older and a lot more experienced. Plus, they're very tired of losing.

"Guys understand the standard that we are trying to play at," said Samuels. "I'm not saying that happened last year. (It happened) during the course of the off season. (We had) outstanding summer participation. If we had 60 guys at our first camp, 85% were at the weight room four days a week in the summer."

Panthers open up at Grant on Thursday, August 28th.

