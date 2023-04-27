East Kentwood alum Mazi Smith ready for NFL Draft

Smith says it's been a long journey, but he was ready for it.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Grand Rapids native Mazi Smith is ready for the NFL Draft and to learn where he will play in 2023.

The Michigan captain is one of the top ranked defensive tackles in this years draft class. During his senior season, Smith recorded 48 tackles, forced one fumble and recovered another. He finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 2022.

Since the Wolverines season ended the East Kentwood High School graduate has been preparing for this moment. One long job interview, with closed door workouts, private meetings with NFL teams and tons of travel.

"People prepare you and they tell you how it's gonna go and what these teams but like, at the end of the day, these teams just trying to get to know what type of product they invest in," Smith said. "You know, even when you do get asked a hardcore difficult question, you know, you just answered to the best of your ability, tell the truth. And you know, leave it at that, but it's all about it's been, for me, at least has been all about being myself."

The Michigan football star is one of the strongest players in this years Draft. Smith recorded the most bench presses at the NFL Combine with 34 back in March.

The big fella is ready to live his dream, but he says he's most looking forward not to draft night, but getting in his future team's practice facility for the first time.

"Kind of just uneasy," Smith said. "Not nervous about the draft or anything like that or worried about where I am going. I am just ready to start being a pro player. Once you get finished with college, you start all over. I am anxious to get the ball rolling and get pointed in the right direction."

In Mel Kiper's final mock draft for ESPN, he has Smith projected to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 29th overall pick in the first round.

